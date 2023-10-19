A Box of Love: Children are our gift from Jesus Published 2:39 pm Thursday, October 19, 2023

As I sat on the train to Wilmington, I couldn’t help but overhear two women joyfully discussing their children. Listening to them made me reflect on my own parenting journey. I realized that despite the difficulties and mistakes, I am confident that I have done my best to raise my kids.

As a parent, I often doubt myself, worrying whether I’m doing the right thing, making the right choices, and providing our children with everything they need to succeed. However, it’s important to understand that there is no such thing as a perfect parent. All I can do is my best, with the knowledge and resources I have available to me.

I am grateful for the love and guidance of Jesus, which has helped me, and my children become who we are today. Without that guidance, I don’t know if I would have had the strength to overcome the challenges we faced along the way. But thanks to that support, I am confident in the decisions I made as a parent, and in the people my children have become.

As parents, it is our responsibility to guide and nurture our children, to equip them with the tools they need to succeed in life. But we must also have confidence in ourselves and the choices we make along the way.

Therefore, let us all have the confidence to guide and nurture our children, knowing that with our love and support, they can achieve anything they set their minds to. Let us embrace the challenges of parenting with open hearts and minds and trust that we have what it takes to raise happy, healthy, and successful children.

“Even a child is known by his doings, whether his work is pure, and whether it be right.” Proverbs 20:11.

But Jesus said, “Suffer little children, and forbid them not to come unto me; for of such is the kingdom of heaven.” Matthew 19:14.

Be blessed in Jesus’ name.

Mary Simmons is a columnist for The Kenbridge-Victoria Dispatch. She can be reached at aboxoflove37@gmail.com.