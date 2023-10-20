DAR chapter promotes ‘Service to America’

Published 2:35 pm Friday, October 20, 2023

By Staff Report

William Taylor Chapter Regent Linda Bagley, on right, presented Meherrin SPCA board member Jim Snow with a truck load of items donated by members for use by the agency for the animals, as well as a monetary donation.

Every year to celebrate the founding of the Daughters of the American Revolution on Oct. 11, 1890, DAR chapters throughout the nation choose a local “Service to America” project to celebrate the founding.

This year the William Taylor Chapter chose the SPCA in Meherrin. Chapter members enthusiastically donated money to help feed the animals and also provided many needed supplies. The William Taylor Chapter has members in Lunenburg and many of the other Southern Virginia counties served by the Meherrin SPCA.

The Daughters of the American Revolution, whose members are lineal descendants of forebears who aided the cause of American independence, has been foremost since its creation a service organization. Its “Service to America” emphasis encourages members to give back to their communities in appreciation for the nation they love!

