DAR chapter promotes ‘Service to America’ Published 2:35 pm Friday, October 20, 2023

Every year to celebrate the founding of the Daughters of the American Revolution on Oct. 11, 1890, DAR chapters throughout the nation choose a local “Service to America” project to celebrate the founding.

This year the William Taylor Chapter chose the SPCA in Meherrin. Chapter members enthusiastically donated money to help feed the animals and also provided many needed supplies. The William Taylor Chapter has members in Lunenburg and many of the other Southern Virginia counties served by the Meherrin SPCA.

The Daughters of the American Revolution, whose members are lineal descendants of forebears who aided the cause of American independence, has been foremost since its creation a service organization. Its “Service to America” emphasis encourages members to give back to their communities in appreciation for the nation they love!