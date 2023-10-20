Del. Edmunds endorses Wright Published 5:35 pm Friday, October 20, 2023

On Monday, Delegate James Edmunds (R-Halifax) released an official statement. Endorsing Delegate Tommy Wright (R-Lunenburg) for House District 50.

“I am very pleased to endorse my good friend, Tommy Wright, for Delegate!” Edmunds wrote. “Tommy was one of the first friends I made when I was first elected, and we are still close! Tommy knows his constituents, is a strong Christian man, and will always stand up for his beliefs! You can’t go wrong if you vote for Wright!”

Delegate Wright said he is honored to have Delegate Edmunds’ endorsement. House District 50 includes the counties of Mecklenburg, Charlotte, Lunenburg, Prince Edward (except Lockett Precinct) and the northern section of Halifax. Early voting has already started in Virginia, but Election Day is Nov. 7.