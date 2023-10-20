Historical Society searches for colonial history

Published 2:39 pm Friday, October 20, 2023

By Staff Report

Recently enjoying a guided tour of the Henricus Historical Park in Chesterfield County were, from left, Dawn Conrad, Janie Singletary, Cookie Currin, Dale Wheary, Linda Bagley, Shari Hasenmueller, Alyssa Hasenmueller, Dylan Hasenmueller, Kirk Hasenmueller, Georgia Vinup, David Prescott, Anne Hamlett, Judy Shepherd, and Nancy Turner. Visitors are shown outside the reconstructed “Citie Barn,” which housed supplies for the English settlement.

In late September, members of the Lunenburg County Historical Society joined the Daughters of the American Revolution and Colonial Dames 17th Century for its annual fall excursion – this year, an informative and educational visit to Henricus Historical Park. The park recreates the Virginia Indian community of Arrohateck and the Citie of Henricus, the second successful English settlement in North America.

Sir Thomas Dale founded Henricus in 1611 up the James River from Jamestown, at a location that proved to be healthier and that could be more easily defended – if need be – from possible Spanish marauders

Here at Henricus, Citie leaders developed the first English hospital, chartered the first college in North America, and established tobacco as Virginia’s first cash crop. It is also where Pocahontas met John Rolfe, whom she later married.

Henricus is located off Interstate 95 between Richmond and Petersburg.

More Lifestyles

Del. Edmunds endorses Wright

DAR chapter promotes ‘Service to America’

Election Q&A: State House District 50 Race

Vaccination event set

Print Article

  • Calendar of Events