Historical Society searches for colonial history

In late September, members of the Lunenburg County Historical Society joined the Daughters of the American Revolution and Colonial Dames 17th Century for its annual fall excursion – this year, an informative and educational visit to Henricus Historical Park. The park recreates the Virginia Indian community of Arrohateck and the Citie of Henricus, the second successful English settlement in North America.

Sir Thomas Dale founded Henricus in 1611 up the James River from Jamestown, at a location that proved to be healthier and that could be more easily defended – if need be – from possible Spanish marauders

Here at Henricus, Citie leaders developed the first English hospital, chartered the first college in North America, and established tobacco as Virginia’s first cash crop. It is also where Pocahontas met John Rolfe, whom she later married.

Henricus is located off Interstate 95 between Richmond and Petersburg.