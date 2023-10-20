Sinkhole develops after sewer line collapses in Victoria Published 11:58 am Friday, October 20, 2023

VICTORIA – A section of 4th Street in Victoria is closed to through traffic after a sinkhole developed earlier this week.

Victoria Town Manager Rodney Newton said Friday the town’s public works department went to investigate a sink hold that developed on 4th Street between Washington and Main streets on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

“The investigation revealed a sewer line collapse around a lateral connection from a residence on that street,” Newton said. “The crews began excavating to make repairs and discovered a deteriorated sewer main.”

Victoria officials issued an alert for motorists noting that the section of 4th Street is closed to through traffic “due to a sewer collapse.”

“Work has begun to make repairs but it will take several days,” the website alert states. “Thank you in advance for your cooperation.”

Newton said that after the public works crew got to the sewer line, they made the decision to replace it due to the existing pipe’s condition.

About 400 feet of 8-inch line will be replaced to resolve the leak so the sink hole can be back-filled to resolve the issue, he explained.

Google Maps shows the section of 4th Street is a residential area with about a half dozen homes, just two blocks from downtown.

When will Victoria work be complete?

The biggest question for residents is when will the repair work be finished.

“This replacement process began on Thursday, Oct. 19 and will continue into next week.” Newton said. “4th Street will remain closed for through traffic between Main Street and Washington Avenue but will be open for residents to get to their homes.”

The town of Victoria has been working to make upgrades to its aging infrastructure.

In a statement to the K-V Dispatch earlier in March after a series of water leaks developed around the town, officials said the town “is striving towards upgrading water and sewer infrastructure throughout the town, but this will take time.”

Editor’s note: Jeff Moore wrote this for the K-V Dispatch.