Vaccination event set Published 8:03 am Friday, October 20, 2023

What will the flu season look like for Lunenburg and the surrounding counties? That’s the big question, as we head into October. Last year wasn’t that great, with a “tripledemic” of flu, COVID-19 and RSV causing issues. But the Centers for Disease Control and the Virginia Department of Health say forecasts so far predict a much milder season this time around, with one catch. That milder flu season depends on people getting vaccinated.

To help with that, the Piedmont Health District and Piedmont Senior Resources will be partnering to offer a flu and COVID-19 vaccination event in Lunenburg County later this month. The event will be open to the public from 1:30 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31, located at the Lunenburg Senior Center. That’s at 1121 Tidewater Avenue in Victoria. The goal here, medical officials say, is to provide accessible and convenient vaccination services to the community.

“To be able to provide the most protection for yourself and your loved ones during the respiratory virus season, now is the time to obtain your annual flu and updated COVID-19 vaccinations,” said Piedmont Health District Director Dr. Maria Almond. “We are grateful to partner with Piedmont Senior Resources on this event.”

WHAT ARE THE RULES?

As for who can get the vaccines, the answer is pretty much anyone above the toddler age, with some exceptions. The COVID-19 Moderna vaccine, for example, will be offered for those six months of age and older. The annual Influenza (flu) vaccine will be offered to anyone six months of age and older. Children under the age of nine may need an additional flu vaccine. Anyone 65 years and older should receive the high dose flu shot.

For anyone coming, Piedmont officials ask that they bring an insurance card, Medicare or Medicaid card. If you want to pay out of pocket instead, the cost for regular flu will be $30 and high dose flu will be $70.

“PSR strives to maximize access to healthcare for the seniors of this district. Therefore, we are excited to partner with the Piedmont Health District on this vaccination event,” said Piedmont Senior Resources CEO Justine Young. “We are fortunate to have the funding from USAging to support this.”

Overflow parking will be available to the public at the Peoples Community Center. Transportation services will be offered by PSR for those who are in need. Individuals are asked to contact Piedmont Senior Resources at (434) 767-5588 before noon on October 16 to schedule their ride.

For more information about Piedmont Senior Resources, contact Community Health Worker Jameka Elliott at (434) 767-5588 extension 1200 or email jelliott@psraaa.org.