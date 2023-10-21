The Word: I love this empty nest Published 9:00 am Saturday, October 21, 2023

In last week’s devotion, I confessed to losing it. Now, I am not an emotional type of guy (which I also stated last week), so allow me to branch off last week’s devo by saying this: I. Love. This. Empty. Nest.

We’ve never experienced an empty nest. From the moment we came home from our short honeymoon, we had teenagers over at the house non-stop. Our daughter came along and we simply have never experienced just having the two of us. Can I just say: I could get used to this! It’s as if I hear Grover Washington, Jr. (featuring Bill Withers) singing non-stop in my ear. I too see the crystal raindrops fall and I too witness the beauty of it all when the sun comes shining through. I love spending all this time with her. I can’t wait to keep building castles in the sky knowing we can make it, just the two of us (two of us). Some of y’all are singing this song in your head right now and enjoying the moment while others aren’t sure what’s going on. (Search the song: Just the Two of Us, by: Grover Washington, Jr., featuring Bill Withers.)

And, before anyone says “you’re gonna miss those”kids, I know I will. I am not denying that one bit. I love how we can have a family FaceTime video once a week. I love how I can text them all throughout the day. I love how I can send my youngest money through Apple Pay so he can buy Chick-Fil-A nuggets for his hallway at college. I love that I can text my daughter-in-law just to say hey and check on her and thank her for marrying my middle child and completing him. I love that I can call my middle child and talk fire stuff and answer bible questions for his small group. I really love calling my oldest on her office phone just to tell her what all I had for lunch from a restaurant she loves. I love this. I love them. I always have. I always will. They are all a part of me. I pray for them daily. I ask God to use them for some crazy good stuff.

I love seeing them develop and lead and love no matter where they go. I love all this oh-so-much. And…I love that they have “left the nest”. We aren’t supposed to stay home under mom and dad. We were created to have our own adventures in our book of life. I can’t wait to “read” their own stories…as I enjoy this “empty nest” with my bride.

Rev. J. Cameron Bailey is pastor of Kenbridge Christian Church. He can be reached at jamescameronbailey@gmail.com.