Published 3:30 pm Friday, October 27, 2023

Agnes Whittle, 69 of Broadax, died on Sept. 30, at VCU-MCV Medical Center, Richmond.

She is survived by one son, Tule Woodson of Pennsylvania.

Agnes was a retired school teacher. She was a superb educator in the Lunenburg County System.

A memorial service was held on Wednesday, Oct. 11, at 11 a.m., at Northview Baptist Church, South Hill. Interment was in Crestview Memorial Park, Lacrosse. Service was under the direction of Charles Thomas, Funeral Director.

Thomas Funeral Home, Kenbridge served the family.