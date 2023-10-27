Central High crowns homecoming court Published 8:00 am Friday, October 27, 2023

Central High has a new queen and king. During the homecoming celebration at halftime of Friday’s game against Cumberland, Angeleka White-Freeman was named this year’s homecoming queen, with Maxi Hernandez Alvarez chosen as king.

White-Freeman is a student council representative at Central High, while also taking part in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Kindness Matters programs. The daughter of Joyce White Freeman and Jacoby Freeman, Sr., the latter of which escorted her on Friday, she plays volleyball, basketball and is a cheerleader at the school. Prior to Friday, White-Freeman said her favorite homecoming memory was walking across the field as a member of the 2022 court with her grandfather. Now she’s the new homecoming queen, with plans to go to college and study to become a physical therapist or a dentist.

Taking the role of homecoming king is Maxi Hernandez Alvarez, the son of Maria Castro. Alvarez told the school in his questionnaire that he likes to bike and draw in his free time, but above all, he tries to serve his community however he can. He plans to attend Roanoke College next year.

THE HOMECOMING COURT

Now beyond king and queen, there are several more members of the homecoming court to name. First, we spotlight the senior princes and princesses. The senior princes for Central High this year are Christopher Tomlinson and Matthew McNees.

Tomlinson, the son of Chris and Holly Tomlinson, works at Food Lion in Victoria and he plans to go to a four-year university next year, majoring in nursing. McNees, the son of Rebecca Thompson, works at Sunset Ornamental Concrete. After graduation, he plans to go to an auto mechanic trade school.

This year’s senior princesses are Riley Jaden Owen and Cayley Stokes. Owen, the granddaughter of Glinda Owen, works at Bliss of Lunenburg and next year, she plans to attend community college and major in psychology with a minor in child development. Stokes, the daughter of Aaron Stokes and Jennifer Wallace, is a member of Kindness Matters and plays softball and basketball. In her free time, she loves to spend time with family and friends and riding four wheelers. Next year, Stokes plans to attend Mary Baldwin University to continue her education and play softball.

Representing the junior class are junior prince Tristan Hamm and junior princess Julianna Bender. Hamm, the son of Melissa Hamm, works at Sundaes in Kenbridge and enjoys helping out with Toys for Tots. Bender, the daughter of Michael and Courtney Bender, is a junior class officer who participates in MGA, FCA, Student Council, CHS Cares, and Kindness Matters. She is also a member of the track team, sideline and competition cheer.

For the sophomore class, Jeremy Lawson II is this year’s prince and Lydia Anderson is this year’s princess. Lawson is the son of Jeremy and Missy Lawson. He told the school questionnaire that he loves to play guitar and skate. Anderson is the daughter of Chris and Stephanie Anderson. She plays club softball, school volleyball and basketball. Lydia is also a cheerleader and member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Finally, representing the freshman class this year is Chad Mattox as prince and Lilly Gary as princess. Mattox, the son of Joey and Stephanie Mattox, plays football, baseball and is a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Gary, the daughter of Steve and Michelle Gary, is a cheerleader and dancer.