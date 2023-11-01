Multiple Lunenburg residents charged in drug task force operation Published 6:47 am Wednesday, November 1, 2023

A total of 16 people, including multiple Lunenburg County residents, have been arrested and charged as part of a drug task force operation.

The Tri-County Drug and Gang Task Force announced Tuesday, Oct. 31 that they just wrapped up a series of investigations, leading to multiple arrests on drug, firearm and abuse charges. During the course of the investigation, investigators seized methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, firearms, marijuana and cocaine. The work by the task force also led to the arrest of one individual wanted in multiple jurisdictions.

“We appreciate the hard work of our Investigators, Deputies, and State Police partners in ridding our communities of illegal narcotics and firearms. The continued work of local and state partners make our communities a safer place to reside.” Charlotte County Sheriff Royal Freeman and Lunenburg County Sheriff Arthur Townsend said in a joint statement.

The indictments and warrants against the 16 individuals include Distribution of Methamphetamine; Distribution of Cocaine; Distribution of Fentanyl; Manufacturing Schedule II Substance; Possession of Methamphetamine; Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute; Possession of Cocaine; Possession of Methamphetamine; Possession of Methamphetamine with the Intent to Distribute; Possession of Cocaine with the Intent to Distribute; Possession of Firearm by a Felon; Possession of a Firearm with a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance; Possession of Schedule I/II Controlled Substance with the Intent to Distribute; Child Abuse/Neglect; Failure to Appear in Court; and Violation of a Protective Order.

Lunenburg residents and others arrested

The arrestees in this operation include:

Kristin Greene of Lunenburg County

Sienna Garrett of Campbell County

Latasha Greene of Lunenburg County

Sidney Bernard Moore of Victoria

Ashaad Seward of Kenbridge

Devon Parrish of Chase City

Larry Lyles of Prince Edward County

Darrell Walter Johnson of Meherrin

Tony Bolick of Drakes Branch

Toby Mitchell of Charlotte Court House

Stephanie Atwood of Charlotte Court House

James Atwood of Charlotte Court House

Christopher Jackson of Keysville

Jessica Tucker of Keysville

Wayne Jesse Thomas of Keysville

Derrick Thompson of Red House

More about the Tri-County Task Force

The Tri-County Drug and Gang Task Force is made up of investigators with the Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Office, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox Field Office.

Anyone with information on narcotics distribution or other crimes are encouraged to contact the Tri-County Drug and Gang Task Force through the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at 434-542-5141, Lunenburg County Crime stoppers at 434-696-3100, or the Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Office at 434-696-4452.