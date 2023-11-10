Champions, award winners honored at Speedway banquet Published 2:00 pm Friday, November 10, 2023

It was two months ago that 18-year-old Carter Langley took the checkered flag to win the 2023 season’s final points race for the Sentara Health Late Model Stock Car Division at South Boston Speedway and win the division championship.

He knew in that moment on that night he had accomplished a major milestone in his young racing career, but the full reality of it all did not immediately sink in.

That changed after Langley, who won the first Late Model Stock Car Division race of his career in South Boston Speedway’s 2023 season-opener and captured eight wins this season at the .4-mile oval received the championship awards during the South Boston Speedway Awards Banquet held Thursday night, November 2 at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research in Danville.

“I believe it finally has sunk in,” Langley said with a huge smile. “It’s been a great year. I couldn’t have done it without my crew chief, Josh Yeoman, and everything he has done for me. Unfortunately, he’s going his own way next year. This is a great way to cap our three-year run.”

The young Zebulon, North Carolina resident said the moment of winning the race and capturing the championship was so big he couldn’t take it all in.

“I just couldn’t grasp it all that night,” Langley remarked. “It was all a lot at once. I’m just so thankful to be a champion at South Boston Speedway with all of the great names that have won championships and races there.”

South Boston Speedway honored Langley, its three other NASCAR division champions, and special award winners Thursday night, presenting approximately $30,000 in awards during the awards banquet.

Three of South Boston Speedway’s four NASCAR division champions were drivers who won their first career South Boston Speedway NASCAR track title. Joining Langley in celebrating their first track championships were Budweiser Limited Sportsman Division Champion Jason Myers of Hurt and Virginia State Police HEAT Hornets Division Champion Kendall Milam of Keeling.

Southside Disposal Pure Stock Division Champion Johnny Layne of Halifax celebrated his third career championship, becoming the third driver to win three titles in the division. Donald Brooks of Rougemont, North Carolina and Joe Allred of Scottsburg are the other drivers to have won three championships in the division.

After having fallen just shy of winning the division championship in each of the past two seasons, Myers won his first career Budweiser Limited Sportsman Division championship. He joined his father, Billy Myers, a three-time division champion, as a South Boston Speedway champion.

Myers had a stellar season with three wins, which tied him for the most wins in the division. He also led the division in pole wins with six, led the division in laps led with 145 laps, and led the division in Top-5 finishes with 11.

Layne, who last won the division title six years ago, was the dominant driver in the Southside Disposal Pure Stock Division, leading the division in wins, poles and laps led. He recorded eight wins in his 12 starts, won six poles, and led a division-high 146 laps. He finished in the Top-5 in 11 of his 12 starts.

Milam, who competed in the Virginia State Police HEAT Hornets Division for the third straight year, had a solid season enroute to winning the title. In his 11 starts he earned two wins, seven Top-5 finishes, 10 Top-10 finishes, and led 20 laps, tying him for fourth-highest in the division.

Among special awards presented was the 2023 Sportsmanship Award, an award that was presented to Steve Stallings of Danville. The Sportsmanship Award is one of the more prestigious awards a driver can receive because it speaks to character and reputation both on and off the track.

Rookie of the Year Awards were presented to drivers competing in their respective divisions for the first time in 2023 that finished the highest in their division. The award winners included Jason Myers of Hurt (Sentara Health Late Model Stock Car Division), Justin Towler of Chatham (Budweiser Limited Sportsman Division), Caleb Sanford of South Boston (Southside Disposal Pure Stock Division) and Cameron Moss of Danville (Virginia State Police HEAT Hornets Division).

All of the four Rookie of the Year Award winners finished in the top 10 of their division point standings, three of them (Myers, Sanford, and Moss) earning seventh-place finishes in the final standings.

Most Popular Driver Awards, based upon a fan vote, were awarded in each division. Award winners were Carter Langley (Sentara Health Late Model Stock Car Division), Jason Myers (Budweiser Limited Sportsman Division), Johnny Layne of Halifax (Southside Disposal Pure Stock Division) and Kendall Milam of Keeling (Virginia State Police HEAT Hornets Division).

Awards were presented to drivers that finished in the top five in their respective divisions. Finishing first through fifth in order in the Sentara Health Late Model Stock Car Division were Langley, Peyton Sellers of Danville, Jacob Borst of Elon, North Carolina, Camden Gullie of Durham, North Carolina and Aaron Donnelly of Stafford.

The top five drivers in the Budweiser Limited Sportsman Division, in order, were Myers, Carter Russo of Rougemont, North Carolina, Drew Dawson of Nathalie, Bob Davis of Thaxton and Justin Dawson of Nathalie.

Taking the top five spots in the Southside Disposal Pure Stock Division were Layne, Scott Phillips of Halifax, Zach Reaves of Danville, B.J. Reaves of South Boston, and Jeb Redman of LaCrosse.

Finishing first through fifth in the Virginia State Police HEAT Hornets Division were Kendall Milam, Dillon Davis of Nathalie, Landon Milam of Keeling, D.J. Moser of Keeling and Jason DeCarlo of Chase City.

Pocono Raceway and South Boston Speedway CEO Nick Igdalsky presented special Appreciation Awards to Outgoing South Boston Speedway General Manager Chase Brashears (center) and Outgoing South Boston Speedway Senior Director, Marketing & Administration Carly Brashears. The couple was recognized for their dedication, service, and accomplishments during their three-year tenure at the speedway.

In addition, the Brashears were recognized by God’s Pit Crew founders Randy Johnson and his wife, Terri Johnson, for their dedication and work with the organization.

In addition to other special awards, Chase Brashears presented Legacy Awards to two honorees. One of the Legacy Awards was for South Boston Speedway race official “Speedy” Austin who, in addition to having served as an official on race day for a number of seasons, has assisted the speedway in multiple capacities and has supported the speedway for many years.

The second Legacy Award was presented to South Boston Speedway Director, Public Relations and Track Photographer Joe Chandler in recognition of his many years of support and dedication to South Boston Speedway.