Students ‘Launch Into Learning’ Published 8:00 am Friday, November 10, 2023

Parents and children poured into the Railroad Park on Thursday, Nov. 2, for a unique learning experience. According to officials with Lunenburg County Public Schools, a total of 115 elementary school students and family members made it to the first “Launch Into Learning Under The Stars” program.

As we’ve covered before, chronic absenteeism is a problem both in Lunenburg County and across the Commonwealth. District officials wanted to help students get excited about class at an early age, by setting up a space-themed night where they could explore science, math, reading and social studies. Kenbridge Elementary and Victoria Elementary students came with their parents, going from station to station, exploring different types of activities. And in addition to the educational portion, there was a bit of a fair atmosphere as well. Students could sit for face painting, take part in a moon rock race and get their picture taken at a Launch Into Learning Photo Booth. There was also a small petting zoo set up, along with a Snowie RVA snow-cone operation.

A large number of groups came out to help the school district and coordinate different stations. That included the Army Corps of Engineers Park Rangers, the Virginia Cooperative Extension, Victoria Fire & Rescue, the Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Office, the Victoria Police Department and the Lunenburg County Public Library System.