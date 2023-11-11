Treasures on the Shelves: Thanksgiving is almost upon us Published 12:00 pm Saturday, November 11, 2023

By the time you read this, Halloween will be past and November will be upon us. I hope the children had fun and maybe were able to get some of the goodies that the library was handing out.

Now that the ghosts and goblins have had their day, it is time for the turkeys to be running scared! Thanksgiving has always been one of my favorites! Why, you may ask? The food! There is always lots of good food for Thanksgiving. There is ham, potatoes, gravy, stuffing, veggies, and turkey! Some of my fondest memories are of going to my Aunt Mary’s house for Thanksgiving.

Me and Woody and the other kids would play outside while Mama and Aunt Mary and Aunt Jenny would prepare the spread. And what a spread it was! And delicious! Aunt Mary cooked on a woodstove! The kitchen was hot as blue blazes but the food was out of this world. And the dining table had a Lazy Susan. You just spin that thing around and get what you want! Yum, yum! Pardon me, I’m getting lost in the past!

Those were good days! We had a lot to be thankful for. And we still have a lot to be thankful for these days. Though the world may be a bit crazy around us, we should still be thankful for what we have. We do live in a place where we are free to pursue our needs and reach for our desires.

We also live in a time and place where we can express our thoughts and ideas, much of which is put down in the written word. This is where the library comes in. We have a vast collection of books for your use and pleasure. It is all right here at your disposal. That, too, is something to be thankful for.

So, have a good holiday season and remember to be thankful for all you have!

Be good!

J.B. Crenshaw is the library director for Lunenburg County Public Library System. He can be reached at jbcrenshaw.lcpls@gmail.com.