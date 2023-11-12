A Box of Love: Love is the greatest Published 8:00 am Sunday, November 12, 2023

Love is a topic that has been explored by many. According to the Bible, love is kind, unselfish, not evil, loves truth, and endures all things. It is further stated that love never fails, even in the face of adversity. In 1 Corinthians 13: 4-8, the love chapter emphasizes that without love, all other attributes are meaningless. Even the greatest orator, the most faithful, or prophetic person is nothing without love.

As believers in Jesus, we are called to live a life of love. In Ephesians 4, we are urged to live a life worthy of our calling. This means we should avoid lying, stealing, and anger and instead strive to be kind, compassionate, and encouraging. We are also instructed to prevent bitterness and to forgive one another.

In Ephesians 5, we are reminded to love one another just as Christ loved us. His love for us was so great that He gave His life for us. As children of God, we are to follow in His footsteps and walk in the Fruit of the Spirit, which includes love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control.

The fruits of the flesh, as outlined in Galatians 5:19-21, are adultery, fornication, hatred, and murder, which are detrimental to a life of love. Instead, we should strive to live in the Spirit, avoiding the pitfalls of vain glory and envy.

Ultimately, as we walk in the Spirit, we are strengthened by Jesus, who helps us to live a life of love. We are grateful for His love and understanding, and we strive to live a life that is pleasing to Him. Love is a topic that has been explored by many.

Be blessed in Jesus’ name.

Mary Simmons is a columnist for The Kenbridge-Victoria Dispatch. She can be reached at aboxoflove37@gmail.com.