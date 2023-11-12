AARP warns of scam trends Published 8:00 am Sunday, November 12, 2023

Scammers are like viruses: they continually evolve in response to the latest news and trends. Here are two scam variations that experts have seen trending in 2023.

“Wrong number” texts seem harmless, but they are a means of establishing a conversation that turns into a relationship that can last for weeks or months. Eventually, the new friend explains how they’ve made a lot of money investing in crypto, or gold futures, and they can show you how, too. Be on guard for these ‘errant’ texts – don’t respond and block the number.

The new twist on package delivery scams comes with a text from a “driver” who can’t find your house. They may ask you to click on a link which could install credential-stealing malware onto your device. Don’t trust links, period. If you’re awaiting a delivery and get a text, contact the carrier through a means you know to be legitimate to see if there’s a problem.