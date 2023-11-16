Frank Ruff: Recognizing people after my re-election Published 12:00 pm Thursday, November 16, 2023

This will be a short column this week as I follow doctor’s orders and put my efforts towards a quicker recovery from my recent surgery.

First, I want to say how much I appreciate the many well wishes, prayers, and support through this process.

Also greatly appreciated are the many congratulations on my successful re-election. I will continue to do all I can to represent the people of Southside Virginia, protecting our rights and values. While clearly I am disappointed that we will not be able to reverse many of the bad legislation that passed under Democratic control, there is still much work to be done to bring Virginia to its full potential as a great place to live, work, and raise a family.

While we did not gain control of the Senate as hoped, the election results in both houses are not a “sweeping win” as Democrats have claimed. The margins are very small, indicating there is a desire for focus on those issues that impact all of us, not just special interests that have been in the forefront for too long. It is time to get back to common sense government.

Economic development, workforce training, supporting our small businesses, and bringing new business to our Commonwealth have and will continue to be my focus. We will continue to fight for lower taxes and curtail excessive spending by extreme left-wing Democrats for their pet projects. We will support our law enforcement, protect parental rights, and promote education that teaches our children life skills.

It is my privilege to serve the people of Southside.

Frank Ruff Jr. represents Lunenburg in the state Senate. His email address is Sen.Ruff@verizon.net.