Masons honor Edmondson Published 10:00 am Thursday, November 16, 2023

Recently, Worshipful Master Tommy Hoover presented Most Worshipful John McDonald (Mac) Edmondson with his 60-year Masonic pin and certificate. Brother Mac has been a member of the Victoria Lodge #304 for 60 years and during that time has served in several officer positions including Worshipful Master and has also served as the District Deputy Grand Master for the local Masonic District. In presenting Edmondson his 60-year pin, Hoover stated that the Victoria Lodge has been very blessed to have such positive leadership for the Lodge and the community. Pictured are Worshipful Master Tommy Hoover on the left and Most Worshipful Mac Edmondson on the right.