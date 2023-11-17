A Box of Love: Honor your parents Published 1:46 pm Friday, November 17, 2023

“Children, obey your parents in the Lord; for this is right” — Ephesians 6:1

As we go through life, we often take for granted the love and sacrifices of our parents. They work tirelessly to provide us with everything, from a warm home to a good education. They put their needs aside to ensure we have a better life than they did. From childhood to young adulthood, we may not fully understand the challenges our parents face in raising us.

It is only when we start raising our own families that we begin to appreciate the hard work and dedication our parents showed us. It is essential to honor and cherish the love of our parents.

As we grow older and wiser, we realize that their love is immeasurable and invaluable. We must express our gratitude and show them their sacrifices were not in vain. If you have a mother or father alive, take the time to let them know how much you appreciate and love them. Give them their “flowers” while they are still alive. Let them know their love has not gone unnoticed and means everything to you.

Remember, honoring your parents is not only the right thing to do, but it also brings blessings into your life. As the Bible says, “Honour thy father and mother; (which is the first commandment with promise.) That it may be well with thee, and thou mayest live long on the earth.” (Ephesians 6:2

Let us never forget the love and sacrifices of our parents and always show them the honor and respect they deserve.

Be blessed in Jesus’ name.

Mary Simmons is a columnist for The Kenbridge-Victoria Dispatch. She can be reached at aboxoflove37@gmail.com.