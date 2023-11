Occupants escape house fire Published 8:00 am Friday, November 17, 2023

At around 6:29 pm on Tuesday, Nov. 7, The Victoria Fire and Rescue and the Kenbridge Fire Department were dispatched to a structure fire located at 1624 Mecklenburg Ave. in Victoria, According to fire officals all occupants were safely evacuated and the fire was quickly extinguished. The cause of the fire has not been identified.