October Students of the Month honored

Published 10:00 am Friday, November 17, 2023

By Staff Report

Lunenburg October Students of the Month

Lunenburg Middle School has named its October Students of the Month. School officials offered congratulations to each of them on this achievement and said they thanked each of the students for being a positive role model for their classmates. 

This month’s group included: 

• Nate Thompson – 6th Grade 

• Jane Hooton – 7th Grade 

• Diamond Harper – 8th Grade 

Pictured, from left, are Lunenburg Middle Principal Mr. Ivin Parker; Nate Thompson, Jane Hooton, and Diamond Harper. 

