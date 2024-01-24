Chamber gives out awards Published 8:00 am Wednesday, January 24, 2024

1 of 3

Over the weekend, the Lunenburg Chamber of Commerce brought people together and held its annual banquet, giving out multiple awards. As always, the group named a Business of the Year, Nonprofit of the Year and Citizen of the Year for Lunenburg County.

Leading things off, Chamber President Tony Matthews honored the Lunenburg County Historical Society, naming them the Nonprofit of the Year for 2024. Accepting this year’s award was Historical Society President Steve Israel. Also honored this past weekend was S.P. Jones and Son Funeral Home, which was named Business of the Year. The operation, located at 208 N. Broad Street in Kenbridge, was represented by Luther Drummond, who was given the award. And finally, the Chamber recognized Janie Baugh Singletary as the 2024 Citizen of the Year.