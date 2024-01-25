Kenston Forest 2nd Quarter 2023 Honor Roll Published 3:56 pm Thursday, January 25, 2024

Kenston Forest announces its second quarter honor roll.

SECOND GRADE

— Ms. Clark —

All Academic List with Honors: Juliann Bennett, Brendan Bottoms, Samuel Cook, Emily Hudgins, Jackson Jennings, Toby Morrison, Esme Oakley and Emma Overton.

All Academic List: Brayden Adams, Whitley Andrews, Ryker Cadnum, Codie Gunther and Jordan Oakes.

— Mrs. Bottoms —

All Academic List with Honors: Krislyn Clevinger, Jasper Mondrey, Scarlett Orr and Knox Wilkinson.

All Academic List: Collins Brown, Coda Buchanan, Haley Leslie, Westin Nash, Avery Reed, Cabaniss Shepherd and Charles Wright.

THIRD GRADE

— Mrs. Edmonds —

All Academic List with Honors: Javier Aguilar, Katie Beth Astle, Carly Beville, Benjamin Bretz, Lucas Garnett, Aaron Pomfrey, JW Shepherd and McKinley Simmons.

All Academic List: Kylie Burdick, Reed Crisman, Alyssa Daniel, Hylton Hite, Arden Morton and Alyssa Toth.

— Mrs. Nash —

All Academic List with Honors: Anne Bretz, Cameron Burke, Madison Daniel, Magnus Marston, Kelly Moseley, Luke Saunders, Rachel Segura, Langley Simmons, Ardella Staylor and Whitt Taylor.

All Academic List: Dixon Brooks, Landon Freeman, Kennedy Maranzano and Afton Morton.

FOURTH GRADE

— Mrs. Barnes —

All Academic List with Honors: Emma Carter, Colton Clary, Cameron Nash, Channing Parrish, Jase Reed, Luke Spence and Eva Watkins.

All Academic List: Noah Dalton, Presley Kindle, Jenny Lynn Shaffer and Eden Talley.

— Ms. Derrick —

All Academic List with Honors: Caroline Calhoun, Grayson Demaline, Wyatt Dorin, Luke Elder, Ava Fox, Reese Palmore, Leighton Taylor and Drake Walker.

All Academic List: Abraham Archambault, Alaina Oakes and Vance Spence.

— Mrs. Hawthorne —

All Academic List with Honors: Andrew Astle, Ruthie Bacon, Wells Bacon, Camden Barnes, Emma Meadows, Paschal Satterwhite, Tate Wilkinson and Emberlyn Wray.

All Academic List: Ava Overton, Andrew Shepherd and Wyatt Trinkle.

FIFTH GRADE

— Mrs. Gregory —

All Academic List with Honors: Laynee Edmonds, Lottie Henshaw and Madison Nash.

All Academic List: Ryan Abernathy, Aiden McKeaney, Sophia Mozick, Landon Paulett and Jack Williams.

— Mrs. Trinkle —

All Academic List with Honors: Waylon Lauter

All Academic List: Brendan Garnett, Jonathan Kindle, Ronson Mullins and Juleanna Redford.

SIXTH GRADE

— Mrs. Astle —

All Academic List with Honors: Spencer Arthur, Tristan McGraw and Jo Beth Winters.

B Courtney Astle, Levi Dalton, Charlie Dorin, Kate Fender, Lauren Hite, Ava Hudgins, Ethan Leslie, Lauren Lewis, Harper Mills, Brantley Simmons and Elaina Williams.

— Mrs. Jones —

All Academic List: Autumn Adkins, Carter Burton, Riley Coates, Randy Driggers, Kacy Freeman, Gavin Garrett, Cooper Johnson and Grant Shepherd.

SEVENTH GRADE

— Mrs. Dunn —

All Academic List with Honors: Madeline Powers, and Mason Steele.

All Academic List: Jesse Mondrey, Wyatt Newman, Baylee Petery and Libby Shepherd.

— Mrs. Walker —

All Academic List with Honors: Caroline Lynn

All Academic List: Kylie Long, Riley Shelton, Faith Smith, Angela Tauriello and Anna Vaught.

— Mrs. Williams —

All Academic List with Honors: Layla Dorin, Bradley Trinkle and Kate West.

All Academic List: Eliza Clary, Reese Edmonds, Chloee Lassiter, Isabella Powers, Paynter Satterwhite and Brooklyn Thomas.

EIGHTH GRADE

All Academic List with Honors: Hartly Andrews, Christian Carson, Avery Harrison, Nicholas Harrison, Janie Hite, Jake Mize, Jacob Seamans and Madison Yancey.

All Academic List: Charlie Astle, Luke Coleman, Lainey Dunn, John Gilmore, Emma Claire Grizzard, Addison Palmore, David Reese, Hunter Rouse, Rachel Spence, Emerson Talley, Rory Van der Merwe, Avery Wallace, Kylee Wallace, Cooper Warren, Darcy Willis and Everette Wray.

NINTH GRADE

All Academic List with Honors: Lauren Atkins, Davis Lynn and Christopher Walker.

All Academic List: Chance Bragg, Ava Crowder, Chandler Davis, Autumn Daniel, Eli Daniel, Kate Hines, Harrison Grizzard, Braden McDaniel, Nicolas Pavie, Graham Sledd and Luca Wilkins.

TENTH GRADE

All Academic List with Honors: Harper Arthur, Ruth De Gregorio, Julia King, David Rimon, Matthew Steele and Kate Wright.

All Academic List: Raymond Amos, Stevie Anderson, Bryce Davidson, Kardin Jones, Mariah Martin, Aubrey Mayton, Stephen Nash, Aroa Rodriguez and Hunter Williams.

ELEVENTH GRADE

All Academic List with Honors: Amanda Boileau, Emma Reynolds, Eden Sharpe, Regan Tanner, Reid Thomas and Dayton Williams.

All Academic List: Libbie Calhoun, Michaela Carson, Nathan Daniel, Avery Gunn, Alex Herring, Carsen Hershey, Mary Katelyn Hite, Will Johnson, Drew Jones, Emily King, Lex Lashway, Matthew Mann, Kelsey Marshall, Addison McDaniel, Kyle Shaw and Randy Vo.

TWELFTH GRADE

All Academic List with Honors: Samantha Conti, Zach Cline-Oakes, Dennis Dufresne, Mackenzie Harmon, Bobby Hawthorne, Ben Hite, Sadie Henshaw, Gergely Hudak, Daniel Hughes, Brynn Neal and Jonathan Tozzi.

All Academic List: Jett Algeier, Joseph Dreher, Ben Hite, Kirsten Jackson, Alfonso Mannino, Kieren McHugh, Logan Moon and Ava Wrenn.