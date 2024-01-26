Treasures on the Shelves: Take Your Child to the Library Day Published 4:03 pm Friday, January 26, 2024

It’s coming in just a few weeks. Feb. 3 is Take Your Child to the Library Day at Ripberger Public Library. It’s a way for libraries to welcome and encourage families to become regular library users by showing what we have to offer. We will have a lot of fun activities for your children to participate in. We will have a “guess how many books in the bag contest” for a prize for the person who guesses closest.

We will also have a take home coloring booklet to celebrate Black History Month along with a book display of celebrated black authors and famous Black Americans available for checkout. We will have a library game for families to play together to be entered in a drawing! And to add to the February fun, we will complete a Valentine’s Day craft.

As always, games will be available. We have a variety of board games, toys, and learning activities that parents are welcome to borrow. Last, but not least, we will enjoy the magic tricks of Rudy the Clown. This fun day will take place on Saturday, Feb. 3 at 2 p.m. Come see us.

Connie Krupa is the children’s program coordinator for the Lunenburg County Public Library System. She can be reached at cckrupa@embarqmail.com.