A Box of Love: A Day to Remember Published 8:00 am Saturday, January 27, 2024

“Let the words of my mouth and the meditation of my heart be acceptable in thy sight, O Lord, my Strength, and my Redeemer.” Psalm 19:14.

Jan. 12, 2018, will always be remembered as a particular day. It was the day I had a breast cancer operation, and it was my son Charles’ birthday.

On the day of my operation, we walked into the hospital with confidence that Jesus had everything in control. I was feeling good because my family was with me. I walked into the hospital like I was Ali, the boxer. I did not want the ones waiting to hear about their loved ones to see me come in with fear. I remember how we felt when we waited for our loved ones when someone came in afraid; it’s a terrible sight to see and feel. When we arrived, we were making noise. Everyone began to look at us and laugh. That brought smiles and clapping. For a moment, everyone forgot why they were there, which brought joy to our family.

In the room, I talked to Jewel, my eldest daughter. I said, “Too bad, Charles, your brother is not here today. She cried, “O, Mommie, but he is here also, for today is his birthday.” We began to thank Jesus for what He was doing, and everything will be alright. I said, “Can you believe we picked his birthday as the day of the operation?” Jesus is an incredible Father who cares for His children, and I was in His care.

When I woke up in my room, the family was there: my husband, Charles, Jewel, Michael, Lil Mike, Patty, Manley, Michelle, Melvin, Mark, Beulah and Lynn. We were laughing and praying; we must have made a lot of noise because a lady entered my room. She said, “Mind if I come in? I saw you come in this morning. You were so happy it made me forget about my daughter for a second and why I was there. She is my only child, and I’m worried about her, but you gave me hope. Thank you.”

We were delighted that we brought joy and hope to someone in their time of sorrow. We knew what it was like when we were there for our son, Charles. The staff gave us confidence to go through the night.

On January 12, 2024, we visited his gravesite; he has been gone for nine years. I was feeling down until I heard my granddaughters, Kray and Aphrodite, went to visit their cousin, Charmel, in Texas. Sometimes, it takes someone younger to teach us a lesson; I felt sad, and here they were, partying and having fun. What a blessing to be young, but it is doubly important to be older because we have grandchildren.

Sometimes, we must put others before ourselves. Thank You, Jesus, for giving us an opportunity to put a smile on someone’s face because waiting is stressful.

Thank You, Jesus; I am five years going on, six years cancer-free. Jesus is always there for us and wants us to call Him when we are in trouble.

Sometimes, it takes merriment to combat fear, and that is what we did to combat it.

There is no greater blessing than waking from an operation and your family is standing by your bedside. Thank You, Jesus

Be blessed in Jesus’ name.

Mary Simmons is a columnist for The Kenbridge-Victoria Dispatch. She can be reached at aboxoflove37@gmail.com.