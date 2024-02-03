A Box of Love: We have questions and more questions Published 8:00 am Saturday, February 3, 2024

“Let the words of my mouth, and the meditation of my heart, be acceptable in Thy sight, O Lord, my Strength, and my redeemer.” Psalm 19:14.

Certain questions may never be answered, while others may have clear answers. One such question is: Why does Jesus choose to bless some of us while others are left without? We do not know the reasons behind Jesus’ blessings, as we have not done anything to deserve them. However, we do know that Jesus is a loving father who cares for his children.

Here are some questions about Jesus that have answers: Who does Jesus say He is? Is Jesus jealous? What is Jesus’ purpose for us? What does Jesus say about His thoughts? What does Peter say about Jesus’ time? What promises does Jesus make to us as His children when we die? Can Jesus do the things for us that He did in Moses’ day? Is He the same God, or has He changed? There are many questions that we can answer when we read His words.

Let’s go one at a time. First, who does Jesus say He is? “I am the LORD: that is my name; my Glory will I not give to another; neither my praise to graven images.” Isaiah 42:8. Who do we say Jesus is? Jesus is our Heavenly Father.

Second, when reading Exodus 34:14 and Exodus 20:2-17, we learn that Jesus is a jealous God. However, many people might be surprised to realize that Jesus mentioned this Himself. He is a jealous God because He will not share His glory with any idol. We were made for His glory alone, and not for sharing our love with anyone else. It’s important to note that Jesus’ love is different from our love in that we are sometimes jealous of others and what they have.

Third, what is the purpose of Jesus in our lives? We know that all things work together for good for those who love God and are called according to His purpose, as Romans 8:28 says. “For it is God which works in you both to will and to do of His good pleasure. Do all things without murmurings and disputings.” Philippians 2:13-14

Fourth, what does Jesus say about His thoughts? “For My thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways, saith the LORD. For as the heavens are higher than the earth, so are my ways higher than your ways, and My thoughts than your thoughts.” Isaiah 55:8-9.

In 2 Peter 3:8, the Bible speaks of time in relation to Jesus. It says that we should not be ignorant of the fact that one day for the Lord is like a thousand years, and a thousand years are like one day. This means that Jesus operates outside of our concept of time. Although we may ask for something to be done immediately, Jesus will perform it in His own time, which may not align with our expectations. However, we can be assured that Jesus always keeps His Word and will fulfill His promises. Time is not an issue for God because He has an unlimited amount of it.

Jesus promised to prepare a place for us in Heaven with Him in John 14:2-4. Can Jesus perform the same miracles that He did during Moses’ time? Is He still the same God, or has He changed? The Bible says that Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today, and forever in Hebrews 13:8.

When we reflect on Jesus’s kindness and how He forgives us when we confess our sins, we may wonder why we are blessed while others suffer.

My Motto is, “Let the words of my mouth and the meditation of my heart be acceptable in Thy sight, O Lord, my strength, and my redeemer.” My writing is a dedication to Jesus, and I hope to help spread his Love.

Be blessed in Jesus’ name.

Mary Simmons is a columnist for The Kenbridge-Victoria Dispatch. She can be reached at aboxoflove37@gmail.com.