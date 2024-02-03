Make sure your ticket is legitimate Published 9:00 am Saturday, February 3, 2024

Getting tickets to must-see concerts is becoming harder than ever. From presale signup to waiting hours online and still missing out on the tickets you want, criminals have a solution – and it’s costing consumers a lot of money in fraudulent ticket purchases. With most concert venues switching to digital tickets only, it is easier than ever to produce counterfeit tickets, AARP officials warn. And with many of the top shows selling out instantly the market for resale tickets is larger than ever. Here are three tips to avoid buying a worthless ticket.

First, stick to known ticket sales sites or visit the National Association of Ticket Brokers (natb. org) to ensure that you are dealing with a verified reseller. Always type the web address of the site you want to visit into your browser vs. clicking a link that could take you to a copycat site.

Second, beware of offers on social media.

Third, never pay with a peer-to-peer payment app unless you are getting tickets from someone you know.