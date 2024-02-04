Treasures on the Shelves: Be prepared for the weather Published 8:00 am Sunday, February 4, 2024

I will be the first to admit that I am not a fan of cold weather! But then, I don’t enjoy really hot weather either. Maybe it has something to do with age? The older I get, the less tolerant I am of extremes. Man! That could apply to a bunch of stuff! People! Politics! Hot sauce! But, today I am talking about the weather, in particular, cold weather.

We have really had it these past couple of weeks. We have had cold rain, snow flurries, sleet, wind and mostly just the threat thereof. It is the threat of bad weather that often comes into play at the library. It is important that our patrons and our employees remain safe. This means that the threat of bad weather may involve the closing of our library system. In these events, the Lunenburg County Library System’s policy is to follow the lead of the Lunenburg County School System on the first day of a weather event. Subsequent days are at the discretion of the library’s system Director.

The last thing I want to see is someone injured because they tried to reach the library in bad or questionable weather. This includes patrons and employees alike. Therefore, I will unapologetically take every precaution to ensure safety. I understand that people need the services that the library provides, and every effort is made to provide such services. But people’s safety comes first.

During periods of bad weather there will be closures. It is unavoidable. But there is a solution. Plan ahead! Be prepared for the weather. If you know weather is coming, go to your library. Stock up on a couple of good books to snuggle down with.

Oh! Don’t forget the bread and milk.

And the coffee.

Donuts?

Be good!

J.B. Crenshaw is the library director for Lunenburg County Public Library System. He can be reached at jbcrenshaw.lcpls@gmail.com.