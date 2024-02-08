KFD firefighters honored for service Published 8:30 am Thursday, February 8, 2024

Members of the Kenbridge Fire Department (KFD) received awards for dedicated service during a banquet at the department Saturday, Jan. 27.

Awards were handed out to the Firefighter of the Year, Officer of the Year, the officer who responded to the most calls and firefighters with five, 15, 20, 35, 45 and 50 years of service with the department.

During the event, firefighters Lucas Daniel and Thomas McDaniel received awards for five years of service. Katy Gee received the award for 15 years of service. Christopher Wallace was awarded for 20 years.

Ronnie Hite was awarded for 35 years of service. Tommy Parks was awarded for 45 years of service and Dennis Hudson was honored for 50 years of service.

Ferrell Alder was commended for responding to the most calls, answering 160 calls. Second Assistant Chief William Seward Officer of the year.

Firefighter of the year was awarded to Steve Gary with Olivia Dunbar receiving Junior Firefighter of the year.