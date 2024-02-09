Better Days offers helping hands Published 8:36 am Friday, February 9, 2024

By Regan Standlick

The K-V Dispatch

January has been a big month for Better Days, with seven families receiving supplies. Now, as the group heads into the heart of February, officials are asking for donations, to replenish and prepare to meet more needs. That’ll take place this coming Saturday just over the border in Prince Edward County, as the monthly “Big Give” takes place, the group’s only donation day during the month. They’ll be helping multiple families, while accepting donations and continuing to organize the storage units. This will all take place at ABO Storage, located at 1733 Cumberland Road in Farmville.

Better Days founder Sarah Mullins-Spears said this winter, folks have needed help in a number of ways. Maybe they moved to town and some furniture got lost, maybe they had to sell furniture before coming to town, unable to afford to ship it.

For those who need assistance, Better Days has a process outlined on its Facebook page to receive help. What they ask is that someone other than the family reach out on behalf of the family. And yes, let’s be clear. Lunenburg County residents are welcome to reach out. This isn’t just something for Prince Edward. The same goes if you live in nearby Charlotte County.

That’s an advocate like a church member or someone in the community. Whoever reaches out to Better Days becomes the person of contact, and the organization will ask that person to provide a list of needs and assist with the transportation of items.

Once Better Days has a list of the family’s needs, they can usually fulfill the requests within 48 hours as long as the family can transport the items. And if the needs extend beyond what Better Days can help with, that’s not a problem. The group connects individuals to other resources, like Social Services, FACES Food Pantry, Piedmont Senior Resources, and other organizations that work hard to fulfill community needs.

IN NEED OF DONATIONS

Now here’s where the organization’s needs come in. Mullins-Spears said Better Days already has three families lined up to help in February. If you can donate things like gently used furniture, that’s what this Saturday’s event is for. If not, she reminds people that $100 will sponsor an average family with two children, including giving them pots, pans, furniture and anything else they need. Better Days is considered a 501c3 and the mailing address is 1700B South Main Street, if you want to contribute that way.

And if you can’t donate time or supplies, promoting Better Days through word of mouth is always helpful, Mullins-Spears said. Above all, she wants people to know if they need help, it’s all confidential. You can come in, ask for and receive assistance without anyone knowing.