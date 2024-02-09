New candidate enters 5th District race Published 10:34 am Friday, February 9, 2024

And then there were three. This week, Amherst County resident Gloria Tinsley Witt entered the race to be Southside Virginia’s next 5th District Congressional representative. Witt becomes the second Democrat to file for the seat this time, joining Paul Riley in that primary. On the Republican side, incumbent representative Bob Good is facing a challenge from current Virginia State Senator John McGuire, who currently represents District 10, ending just north of Lunenburg County.

“Our rights and fundamental freedoms are under attack, and I want to use my voice to energize dissatisfied voters and build bridges to advance legislation for ‘we the people,’” Witt said in a statement to The Dispatch. “I hold a fundamental belief in breaking down walls and building bridges to support a thriving community.”

After 32 years in the energy industry, Witt retired to become founder and CEO of Define Success Coaching, a company that helps develop executives and leaders for commercial, non-profit and faith-based organizations.

In her campaign announcement, Witt identified three pieces as critical values to focus on. The first is economic development, the second is workforce and youth development, while the third is social justice

and leadership. When asked what her focus would be if elected to Congress, Witt said she would listen to her constituents, focusing on “smart economic growth, upholding democracy, and (representing) the collective voices that strengthen families.” She also wants to rethink the current way we approach education.

The primaries, both Democratic and Republican, for the 5th District race are set for June 18.