A box of love: I expect to receive blessings from Jesus Published 8:05 am Sunday, February 11, 2024

“Let the words of my mouth and the meditation of my heart be acceptable in Thy sight, O LORD, my strength, and my redeemer.” Psalm 19:14.

During a conversation with a woman, we talked about Facebook. I told her I appreciated what she was writing on my Facebook page. She smiled but didn’t correct me, so later, I learned from my daughter that she was writing on her own page. I felt bad for the mistake, but the woman understood that I wasn’t familiar with how Facebook works. I really enjoy reading what she writes, and I thought I was complimenting her, but I unintentionally hurt her feelings. Despite this, she only smiled, and I greatly respect her.

On Saturday evening, I used a self-service checkout machine at a store when I needed assistance. A clerk came over to help, and we began talking. Suddenly, the woman next to me offered me a free shopping bag. We started a conversation, and she explained that she buys bags for 25 cents from Michael’s and gives them away while shopping. I expressed my gratitude for her kindness and our enjoyable conversation.

Every day, I hope for a blessing from Jesus. Sometimes, it comes in small ways, like receiving a bag, and other times, it comes in the form of friendship. Today, after leaving church service, one of the members approached me and said that she had been observing me and had learned from me. It was surprising, as we had never had more than a brief greeting. It is incredible to think that someone may be blessed through me without my knowledge. I am grateful to Jesus for using me in ways that I may not even realize. This experience has reminded me of how amazing God is.

I saw on Facebook that a young lady I know was promoted. I have watched her grow from childhood to now and am incredibly proud of her. I would also like to credit the woman who introduced her. May Jesus continue to bless and keep you and your family.

The song’s lyrics suggest that we should appreciate and be thankful for the things God has done for us. However, counting all the blessings that Jesus has bestowed upon us is impossible. First, He wakes us up in the morning and protects us throughout the day. Second, He removes obstacles from our path. Third, He loves us so much that He sacrificed His life to make us His children and has prepared a place for us in Heaven. It is essential to recognize and continue to count our blessings.

I recently shared with someone that I expect to receive blessings from Jesus daily. I also told a young lady about her text messages and asked her to continue sending them my way. I find joy in reading messages from her and others. Let’s remember that Jesus loves us unconditionally, even when we make mistakes.

Be blessed in Jesus’ name.

Mary Simmons is a columnist for The Kenbridge-Victoria Dispatch. She can be reached at aboxoflove37@gmail.com.