Protect against ID theft, AARP warns Published 8:00 am Sunday, February 11, 2024

If we really want to keep ourselves – and our money – safe from fraud, we must all come to terms with one thing: our personal information is likely already out there. Many entities have our personal information – credit card and bank account numbers, Social Security numbers, and health-related information – and data breaches have most likely exposed it. So, what can we do to protect ourselves after the fact?

AARP officials offer three steps towards protecting yourself against identity fraud. 1) Place a security freeze on your credit accounts with the three big agencies so no one can open a new credit line in your name; 2) Establish online access to your financial accounts and monitor regularly (you can set up text alerts for activity on these accounts); 3) Use strong and unique passwords for every online account; consider using a password manager that creates complex passwords and stores them securely.