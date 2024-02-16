Mary Simmons: Be blessed in Jesus’ name Published 3:13 pm Friday, February 16, 2024

It is a great day. Every day is an opportunity to be blessed in Jesus’ name.

Let the words of my mouth and the meditation of my heart be acceptable in my sight, O LORD, my strength and my redeemer.” Psalm 19:14.

When I woke up, I thanked Jesus and remembered what my grandson Marcus had said: “Every day that he wakes up is a good day.” Marcus was involved in a car accident that injured his back, which made him grateful for every new day that Jesus gave him. I also feel blessed for each day he receives. I share my grandson’s belief that every day is a great day to tell our loved ones how much we care for them and to seek forgiveness. Looking back on our lives, we can see the growth in love, compassion, patience, forgiveness, and empathy.

I recently shared with Marcus how I feel blessed by Jesus every day, no matter how small the blessing may be. Today, my son-in-law Manley surprised me by preparing breakfast for me. He is not just a son-in-law, but also a son to me, and I am grateful to Jesus for him. I am also thankful to Jesus for my family, and I know that my Facebook friends and other loved ones feel the same way about their own families. Our families are a gift from Jesus, and we should always treat them with love and respect.

Whether we realize it or not, we receive blessings from Jesus daily, some of which we recognize and others of which we do not. Blessings come in many forms, and I am blessed when Jesus sends someone new into my life. We talk about Jesus’ goodness. This morning, a woman testified that she was almost hit by a car while rushing to church because she was running late to the program.

We are blessed every day, whether we realize it or not. Let us remember that every day is a great day when Jesus allows us to witness the sunrise.

Be blessed in Jesus’ name.

Mary Simmons is a columnist for The Kenbridge-Victoria Dispatch. She can be reached at aboxoflove37@gmail.com.