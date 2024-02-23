A Box of Love: Let’s talk about senior citizens Published 1:00 pm Friday, February 23, 2024

As senior citizens, we may sometimes feel entitled to certain things because of our age. We may be resistant to listening to our family members’ advice, even when they have our best interests at heart. We know that we can’t eat as many sweets as we used to, but we still feel disappointed when our loved ones remind us. We have the freedom to travel anywhere we want, yet we still find reasons to complain.

Over the weekend, I had the pleasure of attending a musical event in Atlantic City where I witnessed the performances of seven different groups. Out of all the groups that I saw, the ones that stood out the most to me were The Heat Waves, The Manhattans, The Blood Stones, and The Stylistics. Even though the Stylistics’ leader dominated the mic and had two backup singers, I found myself complaining about his performance. However, the group that truly captivated me was the one whose lead singer sang from a wheelchair. Despite his advanced age, his voice was powerful and resonant, and I thoroughly enjoyed his performance.

During the concert, the lead singer of The Manhattans shared how he thought he would have to give up singing due to a throat operation. He spoke about how Jesus healed him, and he was now able to sing again. The other groups also praised Jesus and asked us to clap our hands. They requested that we stand when the group sang about our mothers, and another group sang about our fathers. The Manhattans transformed a blues song into a spiritual one, and no one complained about the music.

I started off by using the pronoun ‘we,’ but as I proceeded, I realized how self-centered and unappreciative it was of me. My family has always given me unconditional love, just like yours does for you. I must acknowledge that their support and care for me is not a given, but a God-given blessing that I am truly grateful for.

Be blessed in Jesus’ name.

Mary Simmons is a columnist for The Kenbridge-Victoria Dispatch. She can be reached at aboxoflove37@gmail.com.