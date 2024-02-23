Dispatch Briefs: New homes on Tidewater? What closed Court St.? Published 10:22 am Friday, February 23, 2024

In Victoria, if one property owner has his way, there will be some new homes built at the old mill site, The Dispatch learned. This is at the corner of Tidewater Avenue and W. 6th Street. Now here’s where the Victoria Town Council comes in. There is a piece of town property that runs through the middle of that section.

Ronnie Williams, the property owner, is asking the council to vacate and convey the town right-of-way so he can move forward with his plans. Williams plans to split the property into five lots, building five homes on the site. The Street Committee has been assigned to review the request and come to the next council meeting in March with a recommendation.

Lunenburg students make Dean’s List

We need to pay tribute to a couple of high-achieving college students from Lunenburg County today. Some colleges and universities have released their honor rolls from the fall semester, sharing with The Dispatch. On the list, two Lunenburg names are listed.

For the University of Alabama, Victoria resident Andrea Hoover was named to the Dean’s List. The same goes for Kenbridge resident Hanna Mahaney, who made the Dean’s List at James Madison University. To make the Dean’s List at either school, a student had to carry a full course load during the semester and maintain at least a 3.5 grade point average (out of 4).

Dispatch learned Lunenburg plan costs

It’s about time to renew the Comprehensive Plan and now we’re seeing what that will cost Lunenburg County, as well as Kenbridge and Victoria. Renewing the comprehensive plan has to be done every five years, at a total cost of $50,000. The towns are responsible for about 25% of that each, spread out over two fiscal years. For Victoria, it’s something they’re still working on. Out of $50,000, 25% would be $12,500 and spread out over two years, that would be $6,250 in each budget cycle.

Currently the town has $4,000 allotted for the work, The Dispatch was told, so the council and staff need to find another $2,250. Mayor Allen Smith is representing Victoria council on the comprehensive plan committee, with Town Manager Rodney Newton, Planning Commission representative Linda Walker and representatives from the Town of Kenbridge and Lunenburg County. Also, don’t expect this to be quick. Officials expect this plan to take between 18 to 24 months, roughly two years, to complete.

Kenbridge shares event date with Dispatch

If you’re penciling in plans for the rest of this year, you can add Saturday, May 4 to that list. That’s the date for the Spring Festival, the first event of 2024 for the Town of Kenbridge. That’ll take place at the KRC Gym. And while you’re writing things down, anyone interested in taking part as a vendor can call 434- 676-2452.

What shut down Court Street?

So for a brief period last Thursday, Feb. 15, a portion of Court Street in Victoria between Main Street and Tidewater Avenue was closed to traffic. That was because of some work being done. Crews from Lewis Welding and Construction spent part of the day replacing the siren on top of the water tank. The motor had burned up earlier when the town lost a transformer in the pump house behind the Victoria town offices.