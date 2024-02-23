Roof repairs needed: Victoria council looks to fix damage Published 10:00 am Friday, February 23, 2024

It’s going to cost several thousand dollars to not just repair the roofs but clean up damage done at both the Victoria Police Department and the Victoria High School building. That was the news Victoria Town Manager Rodney Newton brought to the council’s Tuesday, Feb. 13 meeting, as he outlined both the cost and need for renovations.

For the police department, Police Chief Camden Lawson had informed Newton of the issue, which showed up after a rain in January. A significant leak had developed from the roof of the police department. Newton told the council he had met with Mast Enterprises and they estimated repair and renovation work would cost $22,879.80. That would both fix the roof at the Victoria Police Department and provide more slope on the lower rear roof, removing both the old chimney and the antenna tower on top of the building. That work would carry with it an 18-year warranty. Council agreed to move forward with those repairs.

Then Newton also shared about needed repairs for Victoria High, where the roof has also started to leak. In this case, it caused a portion of the ceiling in the library to collapse. A large amount of water is pooling in that area, Newton said, and is unable to drain. This repair bill would be a bit higher, due to the collapse and resulting damage. Mast Enterprises estimated it’ll take $41,899 to fix the entire roof of the building.

Newton said he met with the Victoria High School Preservation Group and there is currently $15,999.47 in the Victoria High School Fund. Mast officials said they could repair roughly half the roof, so basically just fixing the damaged portions, for $20,949.50. No decision was reached on this. Newton said he would meet with the groups again before the March meeting and would then advise the council what the final financial options are, so they could make a decision.