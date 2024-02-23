The Word: Denied, denied and denied again Published 12:00 pm Friday, February 23, 2024

The book Experiencing God by Henry Blackaby was first released in 1990 and has been made into Bible studies and more. I strongly recommend you getting this and soaking it in.. Download it, buy paperback, whichever you prefer. Get this book and take your time learning this truth.

I heard a story of a man who came to America from South America in order to become a doctor. Dave, and his wife Rebecca, lived in San Antonio and had extremely blessed and productive lives. He had a prominent practice and she was a chemical engineer. They felt a pull on their heart to sell everything and move to his homeland of Paraguay to be a medical missionary…and they did.

With their 3 children they answered what they felt God was calling them to do. Little did Dr. Dave know, however, but in the past 30 years of his move, no doctor from America had been given licensure to practice medicine in Paraguay. Zero. None. They move, submit their application to become a doctor to serve and help there and his application was denied. The government said he didn’t have enough training when in actuality, he had way more than required so he resends his application with all his training and degrees to show he was way more than qualified. Result… denied again. Each week he went back to this office to seek licensure. Each week for 5 months he was rejected. Talk about some pressure on your faith! You sell everything and move your whole family to a foreign country feeling God is leading you to do this…and for 5 straight months you’re shot down over and over again.

Government red tape prevented him from doing what he felt called to do. Waiting, waiting, praying and praying.

Question: Was this experience for them good or bad? Are they experiencing God in the waiting and stress during this time? Shew. Then God’s timing hits. The night before going back again, his uncle says “hey, if you see my buddy (so and so) down there, tell him I said hey.” He does. This friend? The director of education, who was thrilled and asks what Dr. Dave is doing there. He explains how for 5 months he keeps getting rejected. “Wait right here”. Thirty minutes later Dr. Dave is given his licensure.

Had things flowed easily, Dave wouldn’t have seen the hand of God moving. If things went smoothly Dave wouldn’t have had to feel the need to pray and plead with God. You see…we learn by losing. Got hard times? Frustrations? Irritations? Maybe God is trying to teach you to trust in Him. Psalm 27:14.

Rev. J. Cameron Bailey is pastor of Kenbridge Christian Church. He can be reached at jamescameronbailey@gmail. com.