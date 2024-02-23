Treasures on the Shelves: It’s national Love Your Library Month Published 12:30 pm Friday, February 23, 2024

Reading can change your life and the library can help with that. We often can, given the opportunity through this column to remind you of the many opportunities at your local library.

Signage on the road can change your life. When you see a speed limit sign on a curve, you know you had better slow down. Some people say the ability to read and write led to the growth of civilization. Warnings could be sent, history could be shared, and information sent instead of relying on word of mouth. It’s also important to read for pleasure which can enhance learning, imagination, and creativity.

Books can and reading stories that take place in faraway lands can help take you there. Finishing the book may lead you to make some travel plans. Reading magazines is a great way to get quick information and entertainment. We all need to know what was worn at the Oscars! Need book recommendations? Remember, our staff is here to help.

Why mention all of this? Well, February is National Love Your Library Month. We have a nice selection of children’s books that are related to the library. Please come by and show us some love!

Connie Krupa is the children’s program coordinator for the Lunenburg County Public Library System. She can be reached at cckrupa@ embarqmail.com.