COLUMN — Jesus wants us all to be saved

I was thanking Jesus for a new day and my mind began to roam. Even through the pandemic, God is keeping us busy for Him.

I count it a blessing when I get up in the morning. I try to give praise to let Him know that I recognize that He has blessed me. Nothing I did or could do could ever repay Him for the way He works in my life. He is my Savior, Lord, Master, Father and whatever Holy name I call Him. Thank you Lord for all the dreams that have come true because You love me.

This pandemic is giving us time to reflect about our lives and what we want to do with our time. Jesus wants all of us saved and He is giving us plenty of time to get ready. This is our day to try to undo some of the mistakes we made and to try not to make the same mistakes again.

Psalms 99:6, “Moses, Aaron, and Samuel cried unto the Lord and He heard them.”

Whenever we cry out unto the Lord, He hears us, and He may not answer as quickly as we think He should, but He always answers. When we sin, we can always ask for forgiveness and He will gladly forgive us and wipe the slate clean.

The Lord wants us to know Him, He wants to be our Savior and call us His children. When we know Him, we can depend/stand on His promises. Have you ever tried to do things on your own when you knew you should have waited for an answer? When I am in trouble I refer to Psalms 102:1-2, “Hear my prayer, O Lord, and let my cry come unto thee. Hide not Thy face from me in the day when I am in trouble; incline thine ear unto me; in the day when I call answer me speedily.”

This is the Lord’s promises to us, and if we keep his commandments He will always do as He said. The Lord wants us to tell Him our problems and He will comfort us. The Lord knows what we need, ask and He will provide. The catch is you must believe when asking that He can do whatever you are asking. When we do not have the faith needed, ask Him for help in believing that He can do as promised.

Be blessed in Jesus’ name.

Mary Simmons is a columnist for The Kenbridge-Victoria Dispatch. She can be reached at aboxoflove37@gmail.com.