4,500 remain without power in Lunenburg

Approximately 1,000 Lunenburg County residents saw power restored overnight but more than 4,500 people are still waiting for power to be restored following last weekend’s ice storm.

Victoria is one of the hardest hit areas in the county with 827 Dominion customers without power. Kenbridge has 280 customers without power. Dominion Energy is reporting 1,272 of its 2,581 customers are without power as of Tuesday at 10 a.m. Southside Electric Cooperative (SEC) has 3,154 Lunenburg customers without power. Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative has 111 customers waiting for power to be restored.

A SEC spokesperson said Monday the cooperative had 260 workers in the field to help repair issues.

“Due to the number of broken poles and damaged lines, restoration is going to take time,” a press release from SEC said. “Based on how the system is designed, SEC crews will be working to first restore electricity on larger, three-phase lines that serve more members. If a SEC member is served by a single-phase line, it will take time to get their power flowing again. While a good amount of progress is being made, it will likely be several days before all members have electricity. SEC apologizes for this inconvenience and want all members to know SEC is working as quickly and safely as possible.”

Dominion Energy has said it expects all of its customers to have power by Tuesday evening.

The county has set up a warming and charging station at Lunenburg Middle School. The center will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for refilling containers, warming up and charging devices.

Crews are in a race to restore power before the next winter storm rolls through the area. A storm similar to last weekend’s is expected to bring more ice and cold weather Wednesday night into Thursday.