County opens overnight shelter

Lunenburg County Emergency Management announced Tuesday, Feb. 15 that Lunenburg Middle School will be open on Wednesday, Feb. 17 as an overnight shelter for those in need due to the extended power outage.

The shelter will open at 7 p.m.

Lunenburg Middle School will also be open on Wednesday, Feb. 17, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. as a warming, water filling, and charging station.