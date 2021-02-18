February 18, 2021

Emergency shelter is available on call

By Staff Report

Published 12:53 pm Thursday, February 18, 2021

Lunenburg’s day and overnight shelter at Lunenburg Middle School is available but those needing help must call before arriving at the school.

Staff will be available on call 24 hours a day to serve citizens’ needs for filling water containers, charging devices or providing warmth.

For assistance, call (434) 321-7755. Registration for overnight sheltering will close at 6 p.m.

