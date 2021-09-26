U.S. Constitution signing celebration

The United States Constitution was signed 234 years ago on Sept. 17. The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was instrumental in calling on the U. S. Congress to name the week following that significant date “Constitution Week.”

The DAR celebrates Constitution Week every year from Sept. 17-23.

The celebration’s goals are threefold:

1. To encourage the study of the historical events that led to the framing of the Constitution in September 1787;

2. To remind the public that the Constitution is the basis of America’s great heritage and the foundation for its way of life;

3. To emphasize U.S. citizens’ responsibility to protect, defend and preserve the U.S. Constitution.

You are encouraged to read the Constitution and its amendments during this important time in our nation’s history.