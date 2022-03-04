The Word — Be generous with your love

“A generous person will prosper; whoever refreshes others will be refreshed (Proverbs 11:25, NIV).”

I know for fact that I’ve had my moments of failing to show the love of Jesus in how I responded to folks or situations. There have been times where I become defensive and built walls while lashing out (with a smile on my face even) instead of being the good needed. We can all attest to the known fact of how the area around us has its affect on our behavior and attitude. We can also (most likely) attest to the fact that we have taken our aggressions out on others who weren’t deserving…they were simply there.

I read a sign in a shop which someone had written, “Today you could be talking to someone who is trying their best not to fall apart. So whatever you do today, do it with kindness in your heart.”

“A generous person will be enriched, and the one who gives a drink of water will receive water (Proverbs 11:25, CSB).”

Dutch priest/professor/writer/theologian, Henri Nouwen wrote, “Did I offer peace today? Did I bring a smile to someone’s face? Did I say words of healing? Did I let go of my anger and resentment? Did I forgive? Did I love? These are the real questions. I must trust that the little bit of love that I sow now will bear many fruits, here in this world and the life to come.” The actions of our lives and the words of our mouth are truly telling. Some folks are struggling and when they “go off” maybe instead of retaliating we should ask, “Who/what hurt you? How may I pray for you or serve you?” Every person is fighting a battle that perhaps you know nothing about. Maybe they are struggling at their job but hide it from those they care about. Maybe there are frustrations at home with bratty children or nonaffectionate mates and they are pent up from bottling everything in. Maybe they’re beyond frustrated from inner battles in their mind and heart and need to let go and let it out but instead continue to keep things bottled. Maybe the love and light you share is exactly what they need.

“A liberal soul shall be made fat: and he that watereth shall be watered also himself (Proverbs 11:25, KJB).”

Be the refreshment that’s needed at your home, your school, your workplace, your church, your ball team, your community. The NASB phrases this verse saying, “who gives to others plenty of water will himself be given plenty.” Be generous in pouring love on others. The need for goodness is huge!

Rev. J. Cameron Bailey is pastor of Kenbridge Christian Church. He can be reached at jamescameronbailey@gmail.com.