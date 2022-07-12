Bomb threat closes SVCC campuses

All Southside Virginia Community College (SVCC) campuses were evacuated and closed Tuesday, July 12, following a bomb threat reported in a classroom at the Alberta campus.

According to a press release from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, a call was transferred from the City of Emporia Police Department reporting a bomb in a classroom at the Alberta campus.

The release stated deputies, along with Virginia State Police (VSP), were dispatched and quickly responded to the scene. Simultaneously, SVCC was contacted to evacuate the campus.

“Upon the arrival of law enforcement, the scene was secured, a perimeter was established, and all students, faculty, staff and administration safely and expeditiously evacuated the campus.” the release stated.

VSP and deputies remained on the scene until VSP K9s arrived to clear campus buildings.

According to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, the buildings were searched, no bomb was found, and the campus was cleared.

In addition to the threat at SVCC, several other colleges and universities throughout the Commonwealth were also evacuated today after receiving bomb threats.

VSP continues to investigate the bomb threat at SVCC and other locations throughout Virginia.