Letrecia “T.C.” Feurer Moore, 58 of Deltaville, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Aug. 7. T.C. retired from her position as the Treasurer of West Point after 30 years of serving the town.

She loved being outside in the garden helping her husband, David, with sweet potatoes and pumpkins at the family farm. T.C. had a passion for quilting and was a member of the Stingray Stitchers quilting guild. Spending time with her family was always a joy, especially at the best beach in Buxton, North Carolina, which they visited for many years. Her friends held a special place in her heart and she was always up for an adventure. If you had the honor to know her, you knew that she would do anything for those around her. Her daughter, Suzie, describes her mom as being the most selfless and giving person. One to always bring the light, joy and laughter. “A piece of my heart will forever be missing, but I know that she is standing right beside me still as my biggest fan and best friend. I will always love you to the moon and back.” – Suzie

T.C. is survived by her loving husband of 22 years, David Moore; her children, Suzie Ammons (Randy), Ashley Bader (Bishop) and Jay Moore (Joanna); her parents, Walter and Patricia Feurer; sisters, Theresa Clements and Cindy Thomas (George); brother, Walt Feurer (Amy); grandchildren, Errett, Andi, McGuire Moore and one grandchild due in January; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A funeral service was held at 3 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 11, at Vincent Funeral Home, 417 11th St., West Point, VA and interment took place Friday, Aug. 12 at Perseverance Christian Church in Dundas.

