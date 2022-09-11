Lunenburg district suddenly cancels school, all activities Monday

VICTORIA – There will be no school buses running Monday in Lunenburg County. Classes won’t be in session and staff won’t have to show up. In fact, everything connected to the district is temporarily being shut down. Nobody will say why, however.

It caught everyone by surprise when the school district staff put out a statement Sunday, Sept. 11 just after 8 p.m.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, Lunenburg County Public Schools will be closed tomorrow, September 12, 2022,” the statement said. “All offices will be closed. There will be no after school activities. The school board meeting that was scheduled for tomorrow evening has been postponed. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding.”

Lunenburg students told to stay home

This goes for more than just the Lunenburg County schools. The Keysville campus of the Governor’s School of Southside Virginia is open on Monday, but local students aren’t allowed to attend classes.

“Lunenburg students are NOT to report to GSSV – all others are,” said a statement put out Sunday night by the Governor’s School staff. The statement also makes it clear this is not a weather-related situation and the Keysville campus will be open like normal for everyone else. They would not say why that is.

This marks the second time in two weeks where school was put on hold in the district. Last Tuesday, students were kept on the bus for a short period after a break-in at Kenbridge Elementary.

But there’s been no indications as to what triggered the closure this time. All after school activities happened as scheduled last week. The Central Lunenburg High football game took place last Friday and there were no announcements or indications of problems.

The Dispatch has reached out to district staff to ask what caused this and when school will restart. We will post an update as soon as we learn more.