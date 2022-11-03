Golda Batten Steele Published 2:16 pm Thursday, November 3, 2022

Golda Batten Steele, 85, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

A service was held Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 2 p.m., at Montview Funeral Home, Raleigh, North Carolina.

Golda was born Oct. 8, 1937, in Micro, North Carolina, to J.H. and Agnes Batten. She is survived by brother, Harold Batten (Pat); sisters, Janice Horne (Willie), Evelyn Martin (Jimmy) and Joy Allen (Mac) and their children and grandchildren. Also her aunt, Harlene Sasser, has been a friend and sister through the years.

A doer and helper since childhood, she was an excellent cook from a young age when she started cooking with her granny, and she came to know Jesus as her Savior at a young age. She was active at Johnson Homes Community Church during her youth.

After graduating from Goldsboro High School, she married Tommy Steele Jr. on Aug. 14, 1955. She worked alongside Tommy for nearly 65 years in pastoral ministry at Cove City Baptist Church, Cove City, North Carolina; Merry Oaks Baptist Church, Moncure, North Carolina; Northside Gospel Chapel, Victoria and Siler City Chapel, Siler City, North Carolina. Her hymn solos, encouragement, and friendship are well remembered by the many friends she made along the way. If someone was sick, or just needed a lift, her pound cake and soup were legendary.

She was a loving and ever-present mother to daughters, Karen Hood and Jennifer Greeson and their husbands, Glenn Hood and David Greeson. She was a joy and delight to grandsons, Brent and Bryan Hood and Jonathan and Matthew Greeson, who called her Mema.

She used her creativity with sewing, crocheting and flower arranging to bring beauty to her home and also to family and friends.

While raising her family, she also for 40 years did administrative work for Your Daily Devotional Program, making tapes for Tommy Steele Sr. and Jr.’s gospel messages, which went out to radio stations weekly; typing the devotional newsletter and managing correspondence.

Tommy called her “Sweetheart” and praised the Lord for “the love of my dear beautiful wife, the most precious one to me, other than Jesus, in her beauty, devotion, and love, the lovely Golda Mae.”

When she came into a room, she brought joy with her and a sense that everything would be all right.

“Your Moma never worries,” Tommy always told his daughters. “And if she went to Hong Kong, China, she would still be at home.” That is because to all who loved her, she was home.

She is now home in Heaven, and all who know Him will see her in Heaven and hear her beautiful voice.

She is there with her husband and other family members, where we “know and are known,” and everything is all right.

Underlined in her Bible: Titus 2: 13,14: Looking for that blessed hope, and the glorious appearing of the great God and our Savior Jesus Christ, who gave Himself for us, that He might redeem us…