Dispatch Notebook: Town of Victoria starts water project Published 7:11 pm Wednesday, November 30, 2022

VICTORIA – If you live in the Town of Victoria and your water looks a little odd over the next day or so, there’s no problem. It’s just because of work happening at the water filtration plant. On Wednesday, Nov. 30, town officials announced that a contractor will be replacing a valve at the plant, beginning on Thursday.

“We apologize in advance for any loss in pressure or discoloration of the water that may occur as valves are opened and closed for this project,” Town of Victoria staff said in a statement, which was also put out through the town’s text alert system and social media.

Everything is expected to go back to normal within a couple days at most.

When’s Santa coming to the Town of Victoria?

So when is the parade? We’ve heard that a couple times in the office. Here’s a look at the parades coming up around the region. It starts with the Town of Victoria, which will host the Lunenburg County Christmas parade at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. The parade will line up on Tidewater Avenue, head down Main Street and then make the loop.

After that, another parade will take place over in Farmville on Sunday, Dec. 4, beginning at 2 p.m. And finally, kids will have one last chance to see Saint Nick on Friday, Dec. 9, when the Blackstone Christmas parade begins at 6 p.m.

Date coming up for Heritage Tour

We now have a date in place for this year’s Holiday Heritage Home Tour. The event, organized and run by the Lunenburg County Historical Society, will be held at Woodland on Saturday, Dec. 3 and Sunday, Dec. 4 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

Built by Dr. Sterling Neblett Jr. in 1854, Woodland was home to the prominent Neblett family in Lunenburg for several generations. The house is located at 5572 South Hill Road, aka State Route 138, the main road between Kenbridge and South Hill.

Visitors to Woodland can also explore the grounds where they will find the old cemetery, containing the graves of many members of the Neblett family.

After Woodland, tour goers will learn about Brickland. Dr. Sterling Neblett Sr. built Brickland in 1822. Neblett Sr. is the father of Dr. Neblett Jr., the original owner of Woodland.

Fundraiser happening for Recreation Center

Does anyone want a Winter Scene Attic Window throw quilt? One is being raffled as a fundraiser for the Kenbridge Recreation Center. Tickets are $1 or 6 for $5. Tickets are available at the Ripberger Public Library, the Victoria Public Library and the Kenbridge Town Office, or you can contact a KRC Committee member. The quilt will be on display in the Kenbridge Recreation Center at the Holiday Extravaganza on Saturday, Dec. 3. Raffle tickets will also be available. You do not have to be present to win. The drawing will be held on Sunday, Dec. 17.

To read the next story, click here.