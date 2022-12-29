Lois McDaniel Brock Published 9:28 am Thursday, December 29, 2022

Lois McDaniel Brock, 90 of Kenbridge, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Dec. 23. She was a retired store clerk for Uppy’s Convenient Store in Kenbridge and worked there for many years. Lois was well known for her hard work and independent character.

She is the widow of Gavin C. Brock and is also preceded in death by her parents, Viola and Sawney McDaniel; sisters, Clara Daniel and Ethel McDaniel and a brother, Sawney McDaniel.

Lois is survived by a nephew, Carl Lee McDaniel (Joanna) of Blackstone and great niece, Niki Cubbage (Jason) of Amelia; devoted friend, David Foster of Kenbridge; many other nieces, nephews and cousins, whom she also loved very much.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 29, at the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home, 1826 Cox Road, Blackstone, VA 23824. Graveside funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Dec. 30, in the Lakeview Cemetery in Blackstone. www.mcmillianfuneralhome.com.